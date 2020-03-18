Missouri University of Science and Technology is securing its campus as all in-person courses moved online Monday due to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus.

The university announced in an email on Wednesday that beginning Friday the exterior doors to its buildings listed below will be locked during set hours, but fully accessible to students, faculty and staff with a valid campus ID. Those who had access outside of the hours prior to Wednesday will continue to have access.

“We are taking these steps to ensure the continued safety and security of individuals who remain on campus in our buildings,” the email states.

The email also notified students and employees that the Missouri S&T Fitness Center and Student Recreation Center are closed for the remainder of the semester, and the buildings will remain locked. Residential life buildings will be locked beginning at midnight on Sunday, March 22, and they will only be accessible to residents of each particular building.

The full message, as well as more information about Missouri S&T’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is available at coronavirus.mst.edu.

Buildings locked but accessible to students, faculty and staff with a valid university ID from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday:

•Bertelsmeyer Hall

•Butler-Carlton Civil Engineering Building

•Computer Science Building

•Emerson Hall

•Engineering Management Building

•Engineering Research Lab

•Humanities and Social Sciences Building

•Physics Building

•Schrenk Hall

•Toomey Hall

•V.H. McNutt Hall

Buildings locked but accessible to students, faculty and staff with a valid university ID from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

•800 University Drive

•Harris Hall

•Parker Hall

•Phelps Health Annex

•Rock Mechanics and Explosive Research Center

•Straumanis-James Hall

•Technology Development Center

•Temporary Facility A

Curtis Laws Wilson Library will be locked but accessible to students, faculty and staff with a valid university ID 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Havener Center will be locked but accessible to students, faculty and staff with a valid university ID 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. During Spring Break from March 23 to March 27, the center will be open 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Buildings not addressed will remain on their normal lock schedule.