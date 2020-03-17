All school districts in Boone County and many more around the state have closed or will close soon to control the spread of coronavirus.

The Hallsville, Centralia, Southern Boone and Sturgeon school districts all announced their decisions late Monday or early Tuesday.

"We recognize the hardship this places on our families, and we thank you for your support and patience as we work through this process," Superintendent John Downs wrote to Hallsville parents after announcing the decision.

Around the region, the Mexico School District announced Tuesday morning that classes would be closed starting Friday until at least April 3.

"We recognize the hardship this places on our families, and we thank you for your support and patience as we work through this uncharted process," the district stated in a post on its Facebook page. "Our schools serve as places of learning, but they are also sources of comfort, routine, support, and nutrition for children in our community. Decisions like this are tough to make as we also consider food insecurity and unsupervised youth."

Most districts are working to arrange online coursework and interaction with teachers while classes are suspended.

In a message to families on its Facebook page, the Centralia School District said it would have students in class on Wednesday to give families a day to plan.

"Our staff will be working diligently to prepare alternative instruction as we work to minimize the impact of this suspension," the statement reads. "As these plans materialize, we will inform you of the next steps in supporting your student’s learning."

Southern Boone Superintendent Chris Felmlee, in a statement on the district’s website, wrote that students would be expected to complete work assigned by teachers, either on paper or online based on grade level and access to online learning.

Most districts set dates in early April as the earliest they would attempt to restart in-person instruction.

The decisions follow announcements from Columbia Public Schools and the Harrisburg School District that classes would be suspended in their districts.

Private schools are also closing. The Diocese of Jefferson City and Columbia Independent School both announced plans to close.

