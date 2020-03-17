The State Historical Society of Missouri and the historical society's research center in Rolla closed today.

The research center located in the Curtis Laws Wilson Library on the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus, will remain closed through March 31 due to safety concerns for the public and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The historical society said they will decide by the end of the month if they need to extend the closing.

Updates will be posted on the State Historical Society of Missouri website. The historical society encourages patrons use its digital resources online. For More information on available resources and updates, visit shsmo.org.

The historical society’s research centers in Cape Girardeau, Kansas City, Saint Louis and Springfield also closed today in response to the virus. The research centers will remain closed through March 31.