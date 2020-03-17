Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe says current scams often target seniors and veterans.

In support of Missouri’s seniors and veterans, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe is encouraging individuals and family members to utilize resources he has provided for health information on COVID-19 and reporting related scams.

“Unfortunately, during challenging times there will be those who seek to prey upon the vulnerability or misfortune of others. Often their targets are seniors and veterans. I join Attorney General Schmitt and others encouraging Missourians to take care, and look out for, one another,” Kehoe said.

Kehoe added, “It is both an honor and a privilege to advocate for Missouri’s seniors and veterans.”

Kehoe encourages the public to use the following resources:

Missouri Novel Coronavirus Information Hotline: 1.877.435.8411

The Office of Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe

Phone number: 573.751.4727 Website: https://ltgov.mo.gov Email: ltgovinfo@ltgov.mo.gov

Missouri Attorney General’s Office

Consumer Protection Hotline: 1.800.392.9222 https://www.ago.mo.gov/about-us/contact-us

Department of Health and Senior Services

Phone: 573.751.6400 Website: https://health.mo.gov/ Email: info@health.mo.gov

Missouri Veterans Commission

Veterans Crisis Line: 1.800.273.8255 (press 1) Phone: 573.751.3779 Website: https://mvc.dps.mo.gov/index.php Email: movets@mvc.dps.mo.gov