Leadership roles of Chair, Vice-Chair, Secretary, and Treasurer are newly filled for the Phelps County Extension Council.

Council Chair: Sarah Oerther

Council Vice-Chair: Maretta Diestelkamp

Council Secretary: Paul Long

Council Treasurer: Gary O’Day

University of Missouri Extension’s mission is to extend the education and information resources available through the University of Missouri to members of the local community. Council leadership roles are important in guiding the direction that programming takes in the county.

As the University of Missouri Extension has monitored the national, state and university response to contain the spread of COVID-19 and keep public health top of mind. MU Extension has decided to follow the lead of UM System President Choi and MU Chancellor Cartwright and suspend all face to face MU Extension programming through May 15, 2020.

This includes meetings, programs, events, and 4-H club gatherings. Programming will continue through online and in print resources; such as video lectures, 4-H projects through video conferencing, and mailed newsletters. The Phelps County Extension Center, like the University Campuses, will remain open for office visits.

The University of Missouri Extension Phelps County office has professional staff available to assist you with questions in the fields of horticulture, health & nutrition, business development, natural resources, and youth development.

Requests for information and updates on online programming can be directed to the University of Missouri Extension Phelps County, 200 North Main Street, Rolla, MO 65401, 573-458-6260, or phelpsco@missouri.edu. Follow us on Facebook @MUExtension.Phelps to find the newest events and programs.