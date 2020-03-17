Absentee voting in Phelps County remains an option for voters more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft reassures Missouri residents that the upcoming municipal elections will run securely and safely. On the one hand, he noted that “this is not just business as usual.”

He said, “I know these are difficult times for all of us. There is a great deal of uncertainty and understandable concern."

Ashcroft said among those concerns are the upcoming elections.

He said he is actively planning and discussing different scenarios that may occur over the next several weeks with local election authorities to ensure residents that they will have the opportunity to have a say in their government leadership.

“We all understand the ramifications of the potential spread of COVID-19, particularly to Missourians who are over age 60 and those with conditions that make them more susceptible to severe symptoms," Ashcroft said.

He added, "Your local election authorities are working very hard to ensure your right to vote is not limited, and that in-person voting is safe and secure."

Local election authority, Phelps County Clerk Pamela Grow, seconded Ashcroft’s sentiment reassuring residents that despite COVID-19 viral disease, Phelps County’s

General Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 7, is still a go, with absentee voting remaining a viable option.

Grow said absentee voting on a walk-in basis for the General Municipal Election began Feb. 25 and will continue through Monday, April 6.

Voters with underlying medical conditions, which render them more vulnerable to airborne communicable illnesses such as Influenza or the COVID-19 viral disease, have the option of voting as walk-in absentees.

Walk-in absentees must vote during the regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the clerk’s office, Suite 102, in the Phelps County Courthouse, she said.

Grow said qualified voters need to provide a form of identification, and curbside voting at the front of the Courthouse, at 200 N. Main St., is also available for those with limited mobility.

Grow said those interested in reviewing their ballot type should go to the website for Phelps County, www.phelpscounty.org, and to the elections page. Under the heading “2020 Elections Overview,” residents will find the red links to the April 7, 2020 sample ballots and instructions for finding the ballot type indicated by physical voting address.

Residents with further questions can contact Grow's office at (573)458-6115, or by email at pam.grow@phelpscounty.org. Residents can also contact the Office of the Secretary of State at (800) 669-8683.