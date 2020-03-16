The Phelps County Clerk reminds qualified voters that absentee voting on a walk-in basis for the April 7 General Municipal Election began Feb. 25 and will continue through Monday, April 6.

Voters with underlying medical conditions rendering them more susceptible to airborne communicable illness such as Influenza or the COVID-19 Coronavirus have the option of voting as walk-in absentees during the normal hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the clerk’s office in the Phelps County Courthouse, Suite 102, 200 N. Main St., Rolla, Mo. Qualified voters will be asked to provide a form of identification. Curbside voting at the front of the Courthouse is also available for those of very limited mobility.

Those interested in reviewing their ballot type are referred to the website for Phelps County, www.phelpscounty.org, and to the elections page. Under the heading, “2020 Elections Overview”, find the red links to the April 7Sample Ballots and the instructions for finding the ballot type indicated by physical voting address.