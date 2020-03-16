Fidelity Communications is opening WiFi hotspots across its footprint for public use amidst novel coronavirus concerns.

The broadband communications provider on Monday said that the WiFi hotspots are in place “to keep individuals and communities connected to the online resources they want and need.”

Fidelity’s WiFi hotspot in Rolla can be accessed in the Fidelity local office parking lot at 1304 Highway 72 East.

Fidelity President and CEO Julie Laulis said,“We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the coronavirus, so we want to do our part to help.”

Fidelity is now also offering payment deferrals and waiving late fees for its customers for 60 days, as of March 13.

The company plans to reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus.

“We understand that our customers rely on their Internet service to stay connected to family, work, school and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time,” Laulis added.

Customers can call 800-392-8070 for more information.