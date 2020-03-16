All households in Rolla and Phelps County should receive a postcard from the U.S. Census Bureau over the next week.

“All households in Rolla and Phelps County should be receiving a postcard from the US Census Bureau over the next week. The postcard will include an invitation to participate in the census online or by phone. Participation in the census is very important for each household, as the census is used to determine funding for many programs that you or someone you know depends upon.

“The census is used to determine funding for many social programs such as SNAP, Section 8, and Medicare. In addition, the census is used to make decisions about building highways, schools, and other infrastructure. The census is also used to determine representation in the state and federal legislature. Not being counted hurts your own family and every family in the state. Missouri was undercounted in the 2010 census and lost out on many millions in needed funding and lost representation in congress.

“Those who prefer to answer the questions on paper forms and mail them in, as was done in the past censuses, may call the census toll-free number to request one. The census will mail paper forms if you do not respond online or by phone. A census representative will visit your house if you do not respond to the mailed invitations. Please save everyone the time and effort and go ahead any complete your census online or by phone.

“The census questionnaire does not ask any questions about income, citizenship status, religion, or political affiliation. Information is protected by law and cannot be used against you. They do ask for a phone number in case they need to call you with any questions about your responses. The Census Bureau does not request any donation or payment for processing. Please complete your census. There is no reason to not complete the census.”