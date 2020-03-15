St James R-I School District and Rolla 31 School District will close on Tuesday both districts announced Sunday following guidance from local and state health departments as they assess the spread of COVID-19.

The closings come as Missouri Governor Mike Parson strongly urged the cancellation or suspension of public gatherings of 50 people or more following new recommendations released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Sunday.

St. James R-1 School District will be closed on Tuesday and presumably welcome students back on April 6, Superintendent Merlyn Johnson said.

"Although our area counties have no known COVID-19 cases, this decision was made based on the recommendations of local health authorities to safeguard the health and wellness of our students and staff. Updates will be promptly communicated if the return date should change,” Johnson said in his announcement for the district on Sunday.

During this time, Johnson said no students will report to school buildings. There will be no extracurricular activities, practices, or competitions that take place, and every school will be deep cleaned before the return of students.

Rolla 31 School District will be closed Tuesday through Friday, April 3. Classes are set to resume on Monday, April 6, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Zalis said.

He said Rolla 31 School District’s scheduled Spring Break is March 20 through March 27. Parent and teacher conferences remain a part of the plan, and the district will be ready to accommodate alternative methods of communication such as email or phone conferences, Zalis said.

“While the implications and details are still being worked out, our district administration is finalizing plans for continued learning for March 30,2020 through April 3, 2020. Our teachers will be planning for that week of instruction on Tuesday through Thursday of this week,” Zalis said on Sunday.

He added, “We realize that closing our schools presents many hardships for our community. The Rolla 31 School District will continue to work with local and state agencies to develop action plans to maintain the critical support services our schools provide to students and families.”

Updated information for St. James R-1 School District and the full announcement can be found on St. James R-I School District’s Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stjschools/ and the district's webpage stjschools.org

Updated information regarding prevention and response efforts for Rolla 31 School District, and the full announcement can be found on Rolla 31 School District’s Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/rollapublicschools/ and the district's webpage rolla31.org.