Rolla Parks and Recreation will hold summer camps that have full and half day options for children to explore vibrant topics while meeting new friends.

Summer camp will focus on art, science, fitness and nature programming, Rolla Parks and Recreation Department said. Campers will enjoy age-appropriate sessions on sports, swimming, cooking, and conducting messy science experiments and other fun themes.

The 10-week camp begins June 1. The camp will also include swimming, snacks, and a T-shirt. Spots are limited, the department said.

Camper drop off is 7:30-8 a.m. and pickup is 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Preschool Play Day Camp has 20 spots for 3-to-6-year-olds. Children must be potty trained. They will not attend open swim, but will receive pool time during the morning hours.

Junior Adventures Day Camp has 30 spots for 7-to-12-year-olds.

Discounts will be given for participants who register and pay multiple weeks. Pre-paid Discounts will be given for full days only. Four weeks is a $40 discount, with eight weeks $120 discount and 10 weeks $200 discount.

Registration Fee is $20. This will cover the cost of shirts, pool pass and day trips.

Full Day-Full Week is $100 per week. This will include a snack. Lunch will need to be provided each day. Since spots are limited, full day registrations take priority.

Half Day-Full week is $50 per week. This will include a snack.

The schedule:

Week 1: June 1-5 Week 2: June 8-12 Week 3: June 15-19 Week 4: June 22- 26 Week 5: June 29- July 3 Week 6: July 6-10 Week 7: July 13-17 Week 8: July 20-24 Week 9: July 27-31 Week 10: Aug 3-7