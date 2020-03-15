Piney River Brewing Company has postponed their 9th Aleiversary event planned on Saturday, March 21 at the brewery.

“After consulting with our local health department, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 9th Aleiversary party,” Joleen Durham, co-owner at Piney River Brewing, said.

Durham added, “We know this event is always over the CDC’s recommended mass gathering size of less than 250 people. We do not want to put our community and our staff at above normal risk for COVID-19.”

The brewery does not have a new date set for the 9th Aleiversary preferring to “wait and see,” Durham said.

“A lot of effort goes into booking music, preparing food, and planning logistics for the event, and we didn’t want to wait until the last minute to cancel,” Durham said.

The BARn taproom is keeping normal days and hours of operation at this time. Durham said they do plan to be open Saturday, March 21, the day of the 9th Aleiversary, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their location off Junction ZZ at 15194 Walnut Grove Drive in Bucyrus.

Kirk Pierce and Sean Conway are planning to provide music on Saturday. New beers will be tapped, and limited edition T-shirts and posters are available at the taproom.

The BARn taproom is open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.