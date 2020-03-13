No political intent. No conspiracy theory behind requiring Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway — who is running for governor — to have her office independently audited, as soon as possible.

That’s what Missouri Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, underscored repeatedly during a 10-minute hearing on Senate Bill 927, sponsored by Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan.

“I don’t have any plan because of any sort of conspiracy theory,” Rowden said. He said the committee discussing the bill wants to “make sure that it is done as expeditiously as possible as to not make this political, which we have no intention.”

The bill would employ an independent certified public accountant to conduct an audit of the State Auditor’s Office before the end of the 2020 calendar year. Galloway is expected to be the Democratic Party’s nominee to challenge Republican Gov. Mike Parson in the Nov. 3 election.

Rowden said it is the statutory requirement that the office be audited independently every two years, which hasn’t been done since 2017.

Current law mandates the office be audited by an independent party during the regular legislative session convened in “an odd-numbered year.”

Galloway, who’s been the state auditor since April 2015, issued a statement Monday in response to the bill.

The statement reads: “During my time as State Auditor, my office has been independently audited and peer reviewed by professional auditors five times. Three of these audits were performed at the request of the General Assembly. Each time these reviews found that my office operates efficiently, effectively, and in compliance with professional auditing standards.”

Rowden wanted to have the auditor’s office audited during the 2019 legislative session through Senate Concurrent Resolution 10, but the resolution didn’t get approved by the House.

“This should have already happened, and I think at least a fair amount of blame lies on the House,” he said. “And I am OK with saying that.”

House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, wasn’t available for comment.

Sens. Gina Walsh, D-Bellefontaine Neighbors, and John Rizzo, D-Kansas City, said the previous audits have proven that Galloway’s office has been running in a transparent fashion.

“I just hope that nobody’s trying to make a political football out of it,” said Rizzo, who is the Senate Minority Floor Leader.

SB 927 contains an emergency clause, which means the bill would take effect immediately upon its signature into law.