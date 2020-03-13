Friday

Mar 13, 2020 at 10:32 AM


The following events have been canceled or postponed out of concern for spreading the coronavirus infection known as COVID-19.


This list will be updated daily. Organizations that have events that are being canceled should sent a notice to cdunlap@gatehousemedia.com. Boone County event cancellations available on Columbia Daily Tribune.


Audrain County


Monday


Audrain County Democrats meeting


Cooper County


Ongoing


Boonville Soccer Academy practices (two weeks)


Sunday


Mid-Missouri Micro Soccer League games


March 22


Mid-Missouri Micro Soccer League games


Randolph County


Ongoing


MACC in-person classes at all campuses suspended through April 6