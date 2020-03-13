As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold, state of emergencies were announced on Friday by Missouri Governor Mike Parson and President Donald Trump.

Governor Parson will hold a press conference declaring a state of emergency through an Executive Order in response to the virus in Missouri. The press conference will be held at 5 p.m. from the Governor's Office and will be live-streamed on the governor's Facebook page. For additional resources regarding COVID-19 in Missouri, visit www.health.mo.gov/cornoavirus.

President Trump is also expected to declare a national emergency on Friday over the coronavirus outbreak, a move that would enable federal officials to direct billions of dollars in disaster money to responders fighting the virus, according to a senior administration official.