Authorities say a man shot by a Kansas City police officer has died.

Donnie Sanders, 47, of Kansas City, died Friday at a hospital, police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said in an email.

The shooting occurred late Thursday after an officer tried to stop Sanders for a traffic violation. Sanders drove away and eventually fled from the vehicle stopping in an alley.

Becchina said Sanders turned toward the officer during the pursuit and raised his arms "as though he had a weapon." The officer ordered him to get on the ground and the officer fired when Sanders didn't follow the commands, Becchina said.

Police said the wounded man is black. Police didn't immediately release his name or the race of the officer who fired.

The officer was placed on leave, which is routine after such shootings.