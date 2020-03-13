Howard Funeral Home in Boonville is offering tips to the public and mourners in light of recent coronavirus news.

“Our funeral home is always regularly cleaned and made sanitary, but we are taking extra efforts to do so during this particular time,” a statement read.

They suggest those with a persistent cough or sneeze, a fever or other health issues refrain from attending funerals or visitations. Condolences can be mailed or submitted through the Howard Funeral Home website.

Other tips:

Cover your nose and mouth and, if possible, move away from others when you cough or sneeze. Wash or sanitize hands right away.Avoid hugging, kissing and shaking hands.Maintain a safe distance from others.If you feel uncomfortable signing the guest register or filling out a donation or condolence card, let funeral home staff know. They can do it for you.Let staff know if you have any concerns so they can address them.