The Phelps and Crawford Soil and Water Conservation Districts are sponsoring their annual grazing school this year at the Phelps County Courthouse in Rolla.

The annual grazing school will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day from April 22 through April 24 in the Phelps County Courthouse at 200 N. Main St.

The University of Missouri Extension and the Natural Resources Conservation Service will be presenting a variety of topics such as: Art & Science of Management Intensive Grazing, Soil Fertility, Resource Management, Economics, On Farm Resource Evaluation, Watering Systems, Animal Nutrition and Pasture Quality. Two farms will be visited. One has an active grazing system and the other needs one established.

This course fulfills one of the requirements for the State Cost-share, DSP-3 Grazing System Practice, and provides valuable information on forage and animal production.

The cost of this class is $135 for one person and $175 for two (same farm operation – one set of materials. The fee covers materials, meals and refreshments for both days. Residents interested in attending the grazing school, should contact the office at 800-364-8732 ext. 3 or 573-364-6202 ext. 3 by April 10. Space is limited to 30 people.