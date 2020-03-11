Missouri safety advocates will hold a news conference today to discuss retaining the state's mandatory motorcycle helmet law as lawmakers move to repeal the law, Missouri Department of Transportation Officials said

The news conference at 1 p.m. comes in conjunction with Brain Injury Awareness Month. Speakers will discuss the importance of the “life-saving law,” at Rusk Rehabilitation Hospital in Columbia at 315 Business Loop 70W, department officials said in a release today.

Speakers will include Patrick McKenna, director of the Missouri Department of Transportation; Dr. Greg Worsowicz, medical director of Rusk Rehabilitation Hospital; Maureen Cunningham, executive director of the Brain Injury Association of Missouri; Chuck Appleton, motorcycle crash survivor; Dr. Lisa Gilmore, Missouri Emergency Nurses Association member; and Tiffany Bowman, director of ThinkFirst Missouri.