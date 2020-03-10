For the first time, the Department of Veterans Affairs begins proactively contacting more than 200,000 newly separated Veterans each year.

Transitioning from military to civilian life can come with many challenges. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recognizes how difficult the first year of transition can be and wants to help navigate these changes. That’s why VA launched Solid Start, a program that connects Veterans with direct benefits, as well as resources through partner organizations to help their transition to civilian life.

More than 200,000 service members will transition this year. VA said they will reach out to each of them three times. While Veterans may not have received or expected a call from VA before, VA seeks to provide consistent, caring contact to everyone who transitions — from help getting a home loan, to health care, to returning to work and to mental health support.

Qualified VA representatives are reaching out to help Veterans better understand the benefits available. VA said representatives will attempt to contact transitioning service members around 90, 180, and 365 days post-separation. Many of VA’s Solid Start representatives are Veterans or dependents of Veterans who understand the challenges transitioning can bring first-hand, according to the VA.

The first year after leaving military service is a crucial time and many Veterans experience significant stress and pressures when transitioning from service. VA’s goal is to show transitioning service members they have a partner in VA to support them during their transition and beyond, regardless of the challenges they may face.

VA Solid Start also ensures transitioning service members are aware of free mental health resources available to them for up to a year, regardless of their discharge status or service history. Suicide is a national problem that affects service members and Veterans greatly, particularly transitioning service members who experience suicide rates approximately two times higher than Veterans overall, according to the VA. Solid Start is one of many VA initiatives to help prevent these tragedies and to support Veterans with the care and services they deserve.

Anyone who has thoughts of suicide, can contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1; text to 838255; or chat online at www.VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat. Representatives will provide free, confidential support and crisis intervention 24 hours a day.