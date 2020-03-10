The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of South Central Missouri will hold the 10th Annual Justice IS Served! event from 7 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 9. The location of this very popular event has been moved this year to the Hasselmann Alumni House at 11th and Pine Street.

Judges from the 25th Judicial Circuit will be on hand to serve a full line breakfast to the attendees. Having the judges serving bacon, eggs, hash brown potatoes, biscuits and all of trimmings, plus refilling coffee cups is quite entertaining.

According to CASA, which provides advocates for four counties of the 25th circuit (Phelps, Pulaski, Texas and Maries), it takes approximately $108 a month totaling $1,300 per child each year to provide recruitment, training, support and services. Additionally, CASA provides communities with training opportunities throughout the year, as well as resources for families and children in need.

“Although CASA receives funding from grants and other sources, the not for profit, providing for the 675 children in foster care still falls short. A total of 345 children are currently being served,” according to CASA. To learn more about the CASA program log on to casascmo.org/hope2020/JIS.

The Justice IS Served! event is always held in the month of April to coincide with the National Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Sponsorship packages and their accompanying benefits are being offered to support CASA at Justice IS Served! The levels of support include the Diamond Sponsor, Gold Sponsor, Silver Sponsor and Bronze Sponsor. Individual breakfast tickets are $100 each.

PCB will be the Presenting Sponsor and Phelps Health will be a Diamond Sponsor. More support is greatly needed.

“Because kids who have a CASA in their lives are more likely to succeed in life, than a child without a CASA advocating for them,” said Mathew Evans, Executive Director of CASA of South Central Missouri. “Those children with a CASA go further in education and lead much more productive lives.”

For more information or to make donations, contact Janece Martin at (573) 426-5437 or email janece.martin@casamo.org.