The newest St. Pat’s tradition at Missouri University of Science and Technology will take place for a fourth year in a row when faculty, staff and students volunteer to perform community service projects at locations in Phelps County as part of the “Gonzo Gives Back Day of Service.”

The volunteer groups will begin work at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 12. The event is named for the traditional Gonzo and Games that take place later that day, and consist of a series of games and sports competitions for students.

This year, Missouri S&T’s partners include the following organizations: the Arbors at Parkside, Camp Brim Shire, the Community Partnership Resale Shop, Great Circle, Greentree Learning Center, H.O.P.E. Inc., Meramac Hills Master Naturalists at Bray Conservation Area, Meramac Hills Master Naturalists at The Centre, Mound Ridge Retreat and Mission Center, Newburg Children’s Museum, Ozark Actors Theatre, Phelps County Bank’s Take a Stand Against Child Abuse, the Rolla Mission, Rolla Presbyterian Manor, St. James Caring Center, and St. James Senior Citizen Corps.

Gonzo Gives Back Day of Service is sponsored by Missouri S&T’s student life department and the St. Pat’s Board. It is supported by the National Panhellenic Council and Interfraternity Council.

Gonzo Gives Back is a part of the two-week-long St. Pat’s celebration at Missouri S&T. The events will cumulate with the St. Pat’s Parade on Pine Street in downtown Rolla at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14.