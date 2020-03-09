It had everything anyone could expect from a pep rally - cheerleaders, music, food, fun and enthusiasm. Last week, Neosho's Future 2.0 hosted a pep rally in support of the school proposal on the April 7 ballot.

The Neosho High School Jazz Ensemble, the Neosho High cheerleaders, NHS football team, percussion performances and more entertained the numerous local residents who attended.

Food was provided by Family Market of Neosho and prepared by members of the Neosho Police Department. Yard signs in support of the measure were available for free to the public. Supporters also had the opportunity to pose with a billboard sign version and then were asked to share on Social Media to show their support.

The ballot issue, if approved, would bring tornado shelters to the schools that currently don't have one, build a 1500 seat performing arts center at the high school, add a new fieldhouse and move the baseball field to the junior high sports complex area. It would also provide for salary increases for teachers and staff members.

A large number of local residents, many of which are Neosho High School alumni from various decades, turned out for the event, which was held at Northwood Arts and Event in downtown Neosho.