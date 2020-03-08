Interested in a wild horse or burro but not sure if you can afford it?

You're in luck.

The federal government will pay you up to $1,000 — various conditions apply — to adopt a wild horse or burro that has been removed from public rangelands in the West.

In April, the Bureau of Land Management will bring a number of wild horses and burros to a public adoption event in Carthage. The exact number that will be up for adoption is still uncertain, according to BLM.

The adoption event will be from 8 a.m.-noon on April 25 and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on April 26 at Carthage's Civil War Arena, 1138 Civil War Road.

There's a $25 adoption fee for each wild horse or burro, or $125 for horses and burros that have already had some training. But BLM will more than offset those costs for new owners who meet certain guidelines after they take the animal home.

Prospective adopters/buyers must be at least 18 years old and able to provide access to feed, water and adequate shelter.

As part of the BLM’s effort to find good homes for wild horses and burros removed from public lands, the agency offers financial incentives to encourage qualified people to adopt eligible animals.

Qualified adopters can receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption date and an additional $500 within 60 days of titling for each animal, which normally occurs a year from the adoption date.

The incentive is available for all untrained animals that are eligible for adoption, including animals at BLM facilities, off-site events, or through the Online Corral:https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/.

An ownership title will be awarded to the adopter at the end of one year if all conditions of the adoption agreement have been met.

The bill of sale for each animal also requires the new owner to agree to never sell the horse or burro to a meat market or "knowingly sell or transfer ownership to any person or organization whose intent is to commercially process the animals."

The Carthage adoption event is one of many held across the country as part of the Wild and Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971. The act directs the BLM and U.S. Forest Service to manage for healthy herds on healthy rangelands.

Greg Reynolds, a horse trainer experienced in gentling wild mustangs, will be on site in Carthage during the event demonstrating gentling and training techniques on Friday and Saturday.

He has trained wild horses for Extreme Mustang Makeover competitions sponsored by the Mustang Heritage Foundation, BLM’s partner in managing America’s Living Legends.

BLM currently estimates there are 88,090 wild horses and burros roaming Western rangelands. That's a 7.5 percent increase over the 2018 estimate of 81,951 animals.