St. James Police Department said they are assisting a fellow officer during his time of need after he lost his home to a structure fire.

St. James Police are helping the Owensville Police Department with collecting donations after the department said one of their officers, who was on duty Wednesday night, received a call that he lost his home to a structure fire.

Owensville Police Department identified the officer in a Facebook post on Thursday as Troy Ebeling, who has served the citizens of Owensville for nearly four years.

“Luckily, his wife and infant child were able to safely evacuate, but all their belongings were lost,” Owensville Police Department said in the Facebook post.

St. James police said they are currently collecting donations from residents who would like to help. The department will have a box in their lobby at 200 N. Bourbeuse St. for residents to drop off donations until March 12.

Owensville police said that they are currently collecting donations from anyone who would like to help. The public can drop off donations at the Owensville Police Department located at 109 N. Second St.

The St. James Police Department is collecting the following items:

• Boy baby clothes for 3-to-6-month-old

• Male size medium shirts

• Pants medium or large

• Female shirts size large

• Pants or leggings size large

• Socks

• Phone chargers type C

• Diapers and wipes

• Pacifiers

• Shoes size 10, 7.5 and 8

The department is also collecting basic hygiene items and gift cards.