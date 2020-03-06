Cites concern with spending “taxpayer money to benefit one political party.”

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said his office “simply can’t provide that data,” in a statement he issued today after receiving a request from the Missouri Democratic Party to provide congressional district level data for the March 10 Presidential Preference Primary election.

“The request from the Missouri Democratic Party to provide that data was impossible from the beginning, as it came weeks after ballots had already been printed,” Ashcroft said. “On top of all that, it would concern me to spend taxpayer money to benefit one political party.”

In his statement, Ashcroft said his office can only provide congressional district level data if the local election authorities collected it, which he said would’ve required printing special ballots.