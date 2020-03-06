Jim Bailey, of Rolla, was honored on his 100th birthday this week by his friends and relatives in the Country Kitchen at Rolla Health and Rehab.

Jim Bailey, of Rolla, was honored on his 100th birthday on March 2 by his friends and relatives in the Country Kitchen at Rolla Health and Rehab. The group sang happy birthday to Bailey and listened to Herb Adkins and Dorothy and George Robertson from Vienna play and sing some old favorites for them.

Bailey was very pleased when he was picked as a birthday winner for flowers from KTTR, a local radio station. He was given beautiful flowers by Blossom Basket and he received his favorite treats and many cards from those attending and many from those who could not attend.

Included in the 43 people in attendance for his birthday was Ina Ford. Ford, 98, was a Sunday School class member who attended elementary school with Bailey at Macedonia.

Also among the group from Bailey’s Sunday School class, was long-time hunting buddy and friend Aubrey Park, who will be 97 on March 13. The celebration was held by First Baptist Church of Rolla, where Bailey and his wife, Mary Ellen, are both Adult VII Sunday School class members and members of the church.

Alessandra Schon, a student from Brazil, took photos of the celebration. One includes Bailey holding up his 100th birthday card made by Debby Adkins, of Vienna, because one can't find many cards mentioning someone's 100th birthday.