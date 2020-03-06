Donald Badamo, a senior in engineering management, will portray St. Patrick during the 112th celebration of St. Pat’s at Missouri University of Science and Technology. Badamo is from Des Peres, Missouri.

St. Pat and his court will officially arrive in downtown Rolla at approximately 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 11. Following a procession through downtown, the court will preside over follies at the pavilion on 9th and Oak streets near the railroad tracks.

The court will also participate in formal coronation ceremonies at 9 p.m. Friday, March 13, in Leach Theatre of Missouri S&T’s Castleman Hall. There, Honorary Knights and Student Knights will be dubbed, and the St. Pat’s Queen of Love and Beauty will be crowned.

The 2020 celebration continues on Saturday, March 14, with the annual St. Pat’s Parade through downtown Rolla. The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Pine Street.

The following students are members of St. Pat’s Court this year:

Master guards: 1st Master Guard Ryan Davis, a junior in computer science from Country Club, Missouri, and 2nd Master Guard Chris Rakers, a junior in metallurgical engineering from St. Louis.

Guards: 1st Guard Brent Bauerschmidt, a senior in petroleum engineering from Clifton Park, New York; 2nd Guard Ben Dyhouse, a senior in civil and architectural engineering from Olathe, Kansas; and 3rd Guard Brian Lafser, a senior in history from St. Peters, Missouri.

Herald: Andrew Robbins, a junior in undergraduate studies from Houston.

Pages: 1st Page Adam Koncki, a junior in chemical engineering from Lake St. Louis, Missouri, and 2nd Page Devinda Senanayake, a senior in computer science from Kohuwala, Sri Lanka.

Trumpeter: Adam McTigue, a junior in undergraduate studies from St. Louis.