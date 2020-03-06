A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper fired multiple shots at a fleeing Missouri motorist and grazed the man with a bullet after he rammed a patrol car, authorities say.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the pursuit started Thursday night after a trooper attempted to stop a pickup truck with a stolen tag on the Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County. The release said 40-year-old Robert Knapp, of Springfield, drove west toward Topeka until troopers were able to use tire-deflating devices and a tactical maneuver to stop the truck.

The KBI said Knapp then rammed the patrol car, leading a trooper to fire shots. Knapp and the trooper were taken to a hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

Knapp was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on suspicion of aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of stolen property, criminal damage to property, interference with a law enforcement officer, and fleeing or attempting to elude. No formal charges have been filed, and it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The trooper has been placed on leave while the case is investigated, as is standard procedure in law enforcement shootings.