The annual easter egg hunt is free and open to the public.

Rolla Lions Club will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Lions Club Park beginning at noon on Saturday, April 4 outside the Club’s Den building at 1061 S. Bishop Ave.

Rolla Lions Club said if rain is in the forecast the easter egg hunt will be held at noon on Saturday, April 11.

There will be eggs with candy and two golden eggs in each of the four age divisions with certificates to claim a cash prize from the club.