Reward up to $25,000 for information that leads to arrest and conviction of arsonists.

Mark Twain National Forest is seeking residents help to stop forest arson and has now established an anonymous tip line.

The forest service is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any arsonists responsible for burning forest lands.

“Every year, arsonists are responsible for multiple fires throughout the forest; and their actions place citizen’s lives and homes at risk. Forest arson also endangers the lives of firefighters and can damage favorite hunting spots and wildlife habitat,” according to Public Affairs Officer for Mark Twain National Forest, Cody Norris.

Forest Service Law Enforcement is continuing to offer up to $25,000 for information that leads to arrests and convictions in arson cases. Norris said the amount of the reward depends on the prosecutable nature of the information residents provide.

Norris said residents who have any information that can help catch arsonists should call the Mark Twain National Forest arson hotline at (573) 364-1745. Residents should provide the location and time of the fire, description of individuals observed at the scene, description of vehicles observed at the scene, any other pertinent information as well as the name of the person responsible, if known.

Residents should also provide their contact information for reward purposes, which will be kept confidential.