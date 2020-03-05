Rolla High School's Superstar Bulldogs for February 2020 are in. Congratulations to the students nominated by their teachers for doing a noteworthy job at Rolla High School.

Rolla High School's Superstar Bulldogs for February 2020 are in. Congratulations to the students nominated by their teachers for doing a noteworthy job at Rolla High School.

The following students were prize winners and received a gift certificate:

— Michael Keeney is the winner of the FCNB Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Kennedy Kearse is the winner of the Sunny 104.5/ESPN 107.3 Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Daniel Foster is the winner of the Legends Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Isaiah Britt is the winner of the State Farm Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Cassandra Frayer is the winner of the Town & Country Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Alicia Kissel is the winner of the IHOP Superstar Bulldog Award.

Complete List of February 2020 Superstar Bulldogs:

Owen Akins, Kaitlin Baker, Evan Barth, Patrick Blair, Karissa Blake, Isaiah Britt, Madison Brown, Jonathan Carlson, Clayton Casey, Joseph Cox, Olivia Cramer, Akira Durbin, Jace Elder, Daniel Foster, Cassandra Frayer, Fiona Giddens, Mary Harris, Shawna Harris, Jamison Heese, Jackson Herdade, Kinzie Hill, Morgan Hill, Skyler Hubbs, Serenity Hubert, Rosilyn Hux, Gage Johnson, Morgan Johnson, Alexa Jones, Kennedy Kearse, Michael Keeney, Alicia Kissel, Angelina Kosti, Allyson Krueger, Hannah Leigh, Annie Lonning, Shanna Loughridge, Emily Lucas, Eleni Makridis, Kathleen Mallery, Austin Mcbride, Emerald Miller, Sean Morgan, Olivia Norris, Robin Perkins, Jenna Phillips, Emma Puetz, Richard Ralls, Jonathan Reade, Marissa Rose, Leo Squires, Kaylee Stanley, Paige Taylor, Jaelyn Tooley, Luke Wallenfang, Kendall Wyatt, Violet Yoakum, Peter Uhrie, Dakota Kelley.