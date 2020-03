The eastbound Interstate 44 to southbound Route 65 ramp will be closed in Springfield tonight for guardrail repairs. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the ramp will be closed to all traffic from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The department said drivers can use the Interstate 44 interchanges at Glenstone Avenue, mile marker 80, and at Route 744, mile marker 84.

The department said there will be no signs for detours.