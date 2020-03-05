Brewer Science is among 37 suppliers Intel recognized for their commitment to quality and performance in 2019.

Brewer Science has been recognized by Intel as a recipient of a 2019 Preferred Quality Supplier Award. Intel awards the Preferred Quality Supplier Award to companies they believe relentlessly pursue excellence and conduct business with resolute professionalism.

“I am pleased to recognize the winners of Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award for 2019,” said Dr. Randhir Thakur, head of Global Supply Chain at Intel. “The commitment to continuous improvement and the rich collaboration with these suppliers remain crucial factors in enabling Intel to bring exciting products to market and meet the needs of our customers.”

To qualify for PQS status, suppliers must exceed high expectations and uncompromising performance goals while scoring at least 80 percent on an integrated report card that assesses performance throughout the year. Suppliers must also achieve 80 percent or greater on a challenging continuous improvement plan and demonstrate solid quality and business systems.