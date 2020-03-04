Approximately 760 young women are selected to compete in the program and create a mythical state that delegates govern at the city, county and state level.

The St. Robert American Legion Auxiliary Unit 331 has chosen their two delegates for the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program. They will join 758 high school junior girls in Missouri that were selected by over 200 American Legion Auxiliary Units that span the state.

The two delegates will undergo tests on leadership, citizenship and academic abilities during the week-long program held by the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Missouri.

At Missouri Girls State, both delegates will write and pass laws, collect taxes, campaign for office and solve city and state issues. They will also have the opportunity to participate in group activities such as the Girls State Highway Patrol, State Fair and writing for the daily newspaper.

All staff and delegates will live in the University of Central Missouri Ellis Residence Hall during the 2020 session of Missouri Girls State, where the high school junior girls will vie for entry as a delegate to the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation.

Every year, two outstanding girls from each American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program are selected to attend Girls Nation in Washington, D.C. The girls chosen for Girls Nation will campaign as “senators" for political office, craft and debate the passage of legislation and meet with their real-life counterparts on Capitol Hill.

Meet Evelyn Rogers and Hannah Wolfe, who will both be assigned to their groups known as a "city" when they arrive at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg on Sunday, June 21 to compete in Missouri Girls State as delegates for Unit 331.

Evelyn Rogers

St. Robert American Legion Auxiliary Unit 331 selected Evelyn Rogers, a junior at Laquey High School, describing her as “very prepared, poised and articulate,” with “knowledge of the government and sound opinions,” during the selection process.

Rogers is president of BETA Club, a member of Future Business Leaders of America and National Honor Society. She is also secretary of OSH.

Rogers is a member of the high school soccer and softball teams and was named All-Conference Honorable Mention and Second Team All-District Outfielder.

Rogers plans to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla to study either electrical or chemical engineering.

Rogers says she wants to attend Girls State to gain experience in collaborating with a wide variety of people. She believes Girls State will allow her to better herself and her understanding of the American government. She says this experience will help her make sound and reasonable decisions in her future and gain knowledge on how to form a functioning government body.

Rogers is also the daughter of a United States Veteran.

Hannah Wolfe

St. Robert American Legion Auxiliary Unit 331 selected Hannah Wolfe, a junior at Waynesville High School, describing her as “an amazing young lady with a vast understanding of current political events and government workings,” during the selection process.

Wolfe is a member of the National Honors Society, Student 2 Student, SSDance Team and Interact Club President. Wolfe volunteers in her church, at Bible Bowl and Youth Mission Trips.

She plans to major in education after she graduates from high school.

Wolfe wants to attend Girls State because she has a deep interest in the workings of the government and leadership positions. She is in the Advanced Placement Government class at Waynesville High School and says she is fascinated by it.

Wolfe hopes the experience at Girls State will help her better understand her community and improve her leadership skills.

Wolfe is also the daughter of a United States Veteran.

“We are very pleased with our choices of Miss Rogers and Miss Wolfe as delegates in this year’s Girls State. They have the potential to go far in Girls State, and we are proud to have them represent Unit 331 in St. Robert. This will be an experience they will remember for the rest of their lives,” St. Robert American Legion Auxiliary Unit 331 President Ellen Wheeler said.

Missouri Girls State 2020 session commences at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg on Sunday, June 21, and ends on Saturday, June 27.

Sixteen thousand young women throughout the nation participate in the weeklong American Legion Auxiliary Girls State programs each summer. Each program operates through a nonpartisan curriculum where students assume the roles of government leaders, campaigning in mock parties, which are often called “Federalists” and “Nationalists” to become mayors, county and state officials of their American Legion Auxiliary Girls State.