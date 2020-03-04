Eastbound Interstate 44 at the bridge over Freistatt Branch west of Mt. Vernon will be closed starting Sunday

Missouri Department of Transportation crews are repairing pavement at the bridge ends in the eastbound driving lane at mile marker 41.4 starting 8 a.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.

The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph in the work zone with delays expected during high traffic times, according to MoDOT. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes as the Eastbound driving lane will be closed “round the clock.”