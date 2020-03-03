Rolla High School recently partnered with the national movement called the End It Movement, and Polaris, a charitable organization, to bring about awareness of human trafficking.

Leadership course students greeted students from Rolla High School at the doors to ask if they would put a red X on their hand to signify their protest against human trafficking.

There were donation jars set up and pamphlets to help bring more awareness to modern day slavery. Over 85 percent of the students participated, and the students raised awareness and money to help fight the global tragedy.