JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The top Democrat in the Missouri state Senate resigned from leadership Tuesday to give her successor time to transition.

Suburban St. Louis Sen. Gina Walsh announced she's giving up her position as the Senate's Democratic minority leader.

This is Walsh's last session as a lawmaker. She's barred by term limits from seeking re-election.

Independence Sen. John Rizzo will now serve as the Democratic Senate leader. He had been serving as the assistant Democratic leader.

Voters elected Rizzo to the Senate in 2016.