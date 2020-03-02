Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe is seeking nominations for the Lieutenant Governor's Senior Service Award, given each year to seniors who volunteer in their communities.

Seniors will be selected from among Missouri’s 34 Senatorial Districts and 163 House Districts, and the winners will be recognized at a banquet in the Capitol.

Kehoe said he sponsors the awards to promote and highlight the service Missouri’s senior citizens provide their communities.

“I am proud to advocate for Missouri’s seniors,” Kehoe said in a release on Monday. “These awards are meant to honor and recognize the noteworthy efforts of seniors within their communities.”

Nomination forms are available on the Lieutenant Governor’s Website under the “Seniors” tab or can be obtained through the Lieutenant Governor’s office by calling (573)751-4010.

Nominees should be at least 60 years of age and volunteer a minimum of 25 hours per year. The deadline for nominations is March 28, 2020.