Tornado Safety Day is Tuesday as part of the National Weather Service's Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.

The annual tornado drill will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and residents should treat the drill as if it were an actual Tornado Warning. The National Weather Service said the purpose of the drill is to test everyone's readiness for life-threatening severe weather events such as tornadoes, flash floods and damaging winds.

Missouri recorded 66 tornadoes in 2019, according to the National Weather Service.

Local officials are encouraged to sound warning sirens to initiate the drill. Should hazardous weather be a threat, the drill will be postponed until 10 a.m. on March 5, according to the National Weather Service.