OMAHA, Neb. — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.

The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months.

Here are the state-by-state results for February:

Arkansas: The overall index for Arkansas sank to 52.7 in February from 59.0 in January. Index components were new orders at 58.9, production or sales at 52.1, delivery lead time at 53.5, inventories at 51.5 and employment at 47.7.

Iowa: Iowa's overall index dropped last month to 53.1 from 55.7 in January. Index components were new orders at 59.9, production or sales at 54.0, delivery lead time at 52.3, employment at 51.3 and inventories at 48.1.

Kansas: The state's overall index declined to 54.7 in February, compared with 58.4 in January. Kansas' index components were new orders at 66.4, production or sales at 52.7, delivery lead time at 53.1, employment at 51.1 and inventories at 50.3.

Minnesota: Minnesota's overall index sank to 53.3 last month from January's 57.9. Index components were new orders at 64.9, production or sales at 53.1, delivery lead time at 52.8, inventories at 49.6 and employment at 46.1.

Missouri: The state's overall index slumped to 51.1 from 56.2 in January. Index components for Missouri were new orders at 60.0, production or sales at 54.4, delivery lead time at 52.0, inventories at 43.3 and employment at 45.7.

Nebraska: Nebraska's overall index for February tumbled to 54.7 from 58.8 in January. Index components were new orders at 68.8, production or sales at 52.1, delivery lead time at 51.4, inventories at 53.5 and employment at 47.7.

North Dakota: The state's overall index inched up in February to 52.7 from 52.0 in January. Index components for North Dakota were new orders at 53.4, production or sales at 63.8, delivery lead time at 52.7, employment at 44.4 and inventories at 49.1.

Oklahoma: For only the second time since October, Oklahoma's overall index remained above growth neutral, but it slid in February to 51.5 from January's 52.2. Index components were new orders at 58.7, production or sales at 54.7, delivery lead time at 46.8, inventories at 51.8 and employment at 45.4.

South Dakota: South Dakota's overall index plummeted to 54.1 last month from January's regional high of 59.3. Index components were new orders at 69.0, production or sales at 52.1, delivery lead time at 50.1, inventories at 47.7 and employment at 51.6.