FORT LEONARD WOOD – Soldiers and family members from Fort Leonard Wood spent their Monday morning reading to elementary students from across the region in participation of Read Across America Day.

Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for children to celebrate reading. Fort Leonard Wood visited 11 schools in total, reading books and interacting with students.