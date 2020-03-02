Doolittle firefighters said a travel trailer on fire next to a residence on County Road 8260 caused heavy smoke visible from their fire station in Newburg as the fire spread to an occupied structure where multiple rounds of ammo went off inside the camper.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, with assistance from the Rolla Rural Fire Protection District and Phelps Health Emergency Medical Services, responded to the address on County Road 8260, on Sunday, where a travel trailer was fully involved and had spread to an occupied structure.

Doolittle fire district said dispatch advised crews of multiple rounds of ammunition going off inside the camper.

Doolittle Rescue Pumper 6614 was the first to arrive at the scene and located the well-involved travel trailer with fire showing from the attic area of the occupied double-wide trailer. Two individuals were suffering from smoke inhalation and breathing difficulty inside the double-wide trailer, the fire district said in a release on Sunday.

The fire crew with Doolittle Brush 6618 were assigned patient care, and Doolittle Pumper Tanker 6615 established a water supply to Doolittle Rescue Pumper 6614. Doolittle fire district said the crew with rescue pumper 6614 stretched two preconnect attack lines as one crew began attacking the camper fire. The other crew entered the structure to perform a primary search and offensive fire attack, where fire fighting operations make a direct attack on a fire.

Doolittle fire district said they quickly knocked down the fire inside the structure. Firefighters had contained the fire to the outside of the structure and the attic area of a bedroom. Crews deployed a tarp to save and protect valuables that could have been ruined by water damage from the overhaul of the attic, where fire units responsible for overhaul determine if and where the fire extended.

“We were also able to rescue and remove several dogs and cats without any harm done to them,” the fire district said.

The fire district noted that firefighter’s quick response and actions on Sunday kept the fire and smoke damage to a bare minimum inside of the structure, and the family was able to remain in the residence.

The fire district said the travel trailer was a complete loss, and they determined the fire was electrical and not suspicious.

Both individuals who suffered from smoke inhalation refused transport to the hospital, Doolittle fire district said.

Firefighters remained at the scene. They placed several pieces of plywood on the outside of the residence, so there was no further damage to the inside of the residence, the fire district said.