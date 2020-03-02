Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says investors should be careful with con artists looking to profit from fear and uncertainty as the current coronavirus situation impacts financial markets.

The securities division on Monday released three questions people should ask before making a new investment due to scam artists trying to use the market downturn and the coronavirus to scare investors into “safer, guaranteed investments,” Securities Commissioner David M. Minnick said.

“If you have concerns about your retirement accounts or investments, talk to your financial professional,” Minnick said. “Avoid making decisions based on panic or fear.”

The securities division recommends that people find out if the investment is being offered with a guaranteed high return with little or no risk.

“All investments carry risk that you may potentially lose some or all of your money. Anyone who says their investment offer has no risk is lying. Investment returns aren’t guaranteed,” according to the division.

Before making an investment, people should also take note if there is a sense of urgency or limited availability surrounding the investment, and make sure the person offering the investment, and the investment itself, is properly licensed or registered.

“If an offer is legitimate, it will be there later. If someone offers you a can’t miss investment opportunity and puts you on the spot, don’t be afraid to walk away,” according to the division.

People should avoid making investment decisions without understanding what they are investing in, who they are doing business with, where their money is going and how it will be used, Ashcroft said. He notes that people should always ask if the salesperson and the security are registered with their securities regulator.

“We know con artists are opportunistic and use current events to cloak their schemes with an air of immediacy and legitimacy,” Ashcroft said.

Ashcroft also encourages investors to contact the securities division with any questions about the investment professional they are working with or the product being offered. Call the Investor Protection Hotline at (800) 721-7996 or visit online at www.MissouriProtectsInvestors.com.