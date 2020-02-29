Phelps Health has been monitoring the development of coronavirus disease 2019 and discussed the precautions they have in place this week to prepare for the possibility of the virus reaching Phelps County.

Few people within Missouri have met the clinical criteria for coronavirus disease 2019, and they all tested negative for the virus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Friday.

At the board of trustees meeting this week, Chief Medical Officer for Phelps Health Hospital, Nathan Ratchford, M.D., reported that Phelps Health is taking preventative measures, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predict that the deadly virus will spread and get worse.

Ratchford went on to explain the steps Phelps Health has in place to prepare for the possibility of the novel coronavirus outbreak reaching the area.

“Fortunately, we are insulated from this for a lot of reasons. We are in the center of the United States,” Ratchford said. “So, the good news for us is that we have a little bit of breathing room to prepare and plan for this.”

Phelps Health began preparing for the virus in January by putting up signs about novel coronavirus and using screening questions during the patient intake process that are similar to the screening questions asked for Ebola, he said.

The actual intake questionnaire asks residents explicitly if they have traveled to China or have been in contact with somebody infected with the virus, which is the current CDC recommendation.

“We’ve basically modeled our policy over what we did previously with the influenza outbreaks. The CDC is putting up updates every day. We are currently following the guidelines to the letter,” Ratchford said.

Staff has been working with local organizations — namely the Missouri University of Science and Technology on prevention strategies, and so far, Phelps Health is well-positioned, Ratchford said.

The staff took inventory of personal protection equipment such as masks and gloves, and there is more than an adequate supply of masks on-hand for the foreseeable future, which includes some N95 masks, he noted at the meeting.

There is a group convening weekly now who are going to start planning for the what-if situations based on different CDC recommendations, he said. If Phelps Health did have an infected person present in the facility, staff would work with the state and the CDC on how to manage it best, Ratchford said.

“If a doctor diagnoses this, they have a mask to put on that person to get them out of the office," Ratchford said. "The first step is to put a mask on the person, and the next step would be to contact the health authorities."

China was running low on diagnostic kits, and it’s a clinical diagnosis, he noted. Phelps Health doesn’t have the diagnostic equipment for the virus and would take a sample from a patient who meets the criteria for coronavirus disease 2019 to send to the CDC.

The CDC on Friday released a revised and expanded definition for coronavirus disease 2019 for healthcare professionals. The CDC also approved the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory to begin providing testing on Thursday.

The department of health said the test "uses a real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction to detect the virus, which causes coronavirus disease 2019" and can provide same-day results from when the lab receives a specimen. The department encourages people to call their health care provider or local health department if they feel they are at risk for the virus and to inform them of travel history and symptoms.