Jackie Berry, a prolific Huntsville quilter, has entered her quilt, “I’m Not Just an Ugly Brown Bird,” into the American Quilter’s Society’s week-long April competition in Paducah, Kentucky.

This will be the third AQS QuiltWeek competition Berry plans to compete in throughout 2020. The competition will take place April 22 to 25. The quilt was entered into the Daytona Beach, Florida competition this past week and the Lancaster Downtown, Pennsylvania competition in late March. Berry’s quilts predominantly focus on nature.

The competition features over 400 quilts from around the world. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quilt makers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $121,250 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 41 states and 16 countries.