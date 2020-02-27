Students of all ages can experience hands-on learning during a variety of summer camps held at Missouri University of Science and Technology. Campers will practice team-building and social skills while learning what it takes to have a career in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Each camp has either an age requirement or a grade-level requirement. Potential campers must either reach this age by the start of the camp or enter the required grade in the fall 2020 school year. For additional camp details, visit summer.mst.edu.

Aerospace Camp – Students entering grades 5-8 spend three days on the S&T campus to delve into the world of space flight and aeronautics. This camp will be held July 14-16.

Art as Science Camp – Students entering grades 9-12 spend a week at S&T’s Ozark Research Field Station learning about science from an arts perspective. Photography, writing and multimedia art will be covered. This camp will be held July 26-30.

Camp Invention – Children entering grades 1-6 spend a week learning STEM through the spirit of innovation. This camp will be held July 20-24.

CyberMiner Camp – High school juniors and seniors will unleash their cyber-self at this five-day camp. Students will learn about robotics and machine intelligence. This camp will be held June 14-18.

Explosives Camp – Rising high school juniors and seniors, age 16 and older, can attend this one-of-a-kind explosives camp. Students must apply for acceptance to this camp. Two sessions are offered: June 7-12 and June 14-19.

Formula SAE Electric Car Camp – High school sophomores, juniors and seniors will learn how to design and model an Electric Formula Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) car at this five-day camp. This camp will be held July 19-23.

Girls Save the Planet – Eighth-, ninth- and tenth-grade students will spend a week learning about energy, water supply and control, and thermal properties in this sustainability focused camp. This camp will be held June 7-11.

Jackling Introduction to Engineering – Rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors will discover how engineers use math and science to change the world. Two sessions are available: June 21-25 and July 5-9.

Materials Camp – High school juniors and seniors learn how engineers and scientists turn materials into useful products at this six-day camp. Students must apply for admission to this camp, which will be held July 19-24.

Nuclear Engineering Camp – High school juniors and seniors spend six days exploring the power of the atom and learning about career opportunities in nuclear engineering. This camp will be held June 14-19.

Robotics Camp – Students in grades seven to ten will design their own robot and learn programming techniques at this three-day hands-on camp. This camp will be held June 2-4.

Solar Architecture and Green Engineering Camp – High school sophomores and juniors will get a behind-the-scenes look at designing solar homes, tour S&T’s Solar Village and explore the university’s geothermal systems while learning through hands-on design projects. This camp will be held May 31-June 4.

Space – The Final Frontier – Rising high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors will learn how engineers design and build satellites. They will design, build and launch a microsatellite 100,000 feet in the air. This camp will be held July 12-16.

Sports camps – S&T coaches and players will lead camps in a variety of sports. Visit minercamps.com for a complete schedule of these activities.

Those attending overnight camps stay in Missouri S&T residence halls. Sessions fill quickly, so check for space availability, camp fees, enrollment deadlines and submit registration forms online at summer.mst.edu.

For further information about the camps, contact Missouri S&T’s professional and continuing education at 573-341-6222 or pce@mst.edu.