The January 27-31, 2020 University of Missouri Extension of Phelps County election was “open to all citizens of voting age in Phelps County,” voter turnout was dismal, and citizenship was not required for online voting. Most of the votes were cast through the University of Missouri Extension electronic e-poll in Columbia.

There were two glaring irregularities in the electronic e-voting. First it was not stated when e-poll closed, which according to the published December 2019 legal was at 2 p.m. on Friday the 31st of January. The e-poll closed early and individuals had to go to a Phelps County poll to vote.

Secondly the e-registration did not state that you had to a be a citizen to vote pursuant to the provisions of Sec. 262-577, R.S. Mo. 1969 as stated in the legal and on paper ballots. I was told that the University of Missouri Extension in Columbia had approved the wording which was being used statewide. Besides potentially compromising the elections, it could make it harder for an individual, who may have accidentally illegally voted to become a US Citizen!

The University of Missouri Extension in Columbia should work with the Election Division of the Office off the Missouri Secretary of State and county clerks ahead of their next elections to see that they do not violate Missouri election laws. The individuals who run the Extension elections should take the Oath of Election Judge, which states in part “I also affirm that I will not allow any person to vote who is not entitled to vote…”

Congratulations to new council members Susan Van De Mark, Theresa Davidson, Robin Higley, Linda Wischow and Gary O’ Day for the good works they and the Extensions does.