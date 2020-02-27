In lieu of national tooth fairy day and dental health week, Greentree Learning Center had a special guest visit the students.

Dr. Jyothsna Meda, DMD of Phelps Health Pediatric Dental Clinic in Rolla came to teach the students at Greentree Learning Center about taking care of their teeth for dental health week.

Next up for Greentree Learning Center is the learning center’s “Dr. Seuss” week, where Greentree is holding its second annual Community Leader Readers program. Area leaders are coming to read to students at 9 a.m. each day from March 2 through March 5.