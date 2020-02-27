Coterie of Missouri University of Science and Technology will host its annual St. Pat’s Ball.

Proceeds benefit the Coterie of Missouri University of Science and Technology scholarship fund, which provides annual scholarships to female Missouri S&T students.

The 2020 event will be the 112th St. Pat’s ball to be held in Rolla. This year’s Roaring Twenties theme reflects the new decade and invites attendees to go all out with 1920s era dress. Cocktail attire is also welcome, and guests are encouraged to snap photos throughout the evening at special Instagram spots and with Coterie’s “Lucky the Leprechaun” iconic mascot.

The event kicks off with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner and dancing to the live band, Syner-Gee. A cash bar is available all night. Tickets are $50 per person. Proceeds benefit the Coterie of Missouri S&T scholarship fund. The deadline to reserve tickets is March 1.

A University-based organization, Coterie began as a way to help newcomers to Missouri School of Mines. It has flourished ever since and is now open to all members of the Rolla community, regardless of whether they are affiliated with Missouri S&T. Coterie’s mission is two-fold: to provide a social network for the university and the Rolla community through interest groups and events designed to connect members, and to provide annual scholarships for deserving female Missouri S&T students.

To reserve your tickets to the Roaring Twenties St. Pat’s Ball, contact Dilek Acar: 573-465-4321, dilek@rollanet.org or Susan Benson: 573-378-4499, sjsbenson@gmail.com